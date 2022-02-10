In a surprising development, selection of a tea seller (chaiwala) boy from Assam securing a seat at AIIMS by cracking NEET, which became the talk of the town, has turned out to be ‘fake’.

It was reported that Rahul Das, son of a tea seller from Patacharkuchi in Assam’s Bajali district, passed NEET and got the opportunity to study MBBS at AIIMS.

But just two days after the news broke, it has been found that Rahul’s admit card was photoshopped and there is a stark mismatch between the roll number and date of birth in his admit card.

The Roll No – 2303001114, which was in Rahul’s admit card, appears to be that of a girl named Kiranjeet Kaur from Haryana, who ranked AIR 11656.

After the results were declared, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will take care of his educational expenses.

Meanwhile, Assam minister Ranjit Kumar Das also felicitated Rahul at Patacharkuchi.

Reacting to the development, Darpan Oleman, a local resident of Patacharkuchi, said, “We know him since a long time, he stays in his own world. We wanted to contact him, but he didn’t respond to our calls. So, we decided to check his marksheet and that’s when we doubted him. We checked his admit card, and were shocked to learn that the admit card was photoshoped.”

He added: “When we searched his roll number in the official website, result of a girl named Kiranjeet Kaur from Haryana was displayed.”

Pankaj Sarma, another local resident, said, “It’s shameful for all across Assam. Why he misled the people and media? This is a big question.”

Sarma also said, “Yes, he is a meritorious student who belongs to a very poor family. When we tried to search his data by putting his application number and date of birth on the ministry of education NTA result shows – invalid application number/date of birth on the official website – ( https://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/NEET-2021-auth).”

“So, we appeal to the authorities to investigate the matter,” he added.