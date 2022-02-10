Tension prevailed at Dhubri town in Assam on Thursday, as Railways officials tried to evict people from a piece of land, which was allegedly ‘encroached’.

Tension ran high during an eviction drive by the Railway authorities, accompanied by officials of the district administration and police department in new ghat area of Dhubri.

As the eviction drive started, people who allegedly encroached the railway land, started protest and pelted stone at police vehicles and also damaged machines.

Dhubri deputy commissioner Ambamuthan MP and SP Abhijit Gaurav Dilip rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, police have detained a number of protesters from the spot and are examining video footages.

Many more arrests are likely to be made soon, said Dhubri SP Abhijit Gaurav Dilip.