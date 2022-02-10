Mizoram’s COVID-19 situation continues to grow grim as 1811 people, including 358 children have tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 1,91,726, according to an official statement.

The death toll rose to 632 as seven more people have succumbed to the infection during the same period, he said.

However, the single-day recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases as 1,977 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 24.74 per cent from 23.70 per cent the previous day, the official said.

Also read: Mizoram still reporting big COVID cases numbers, cannot lower our guard: NITI Aayog

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 938, followed by Lunglei district (246) and Champhai district (122), he said.

The northeastern state now has 11,046 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,80,048 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 93.90 per cent and the death rate is 0.32 per cent.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 17.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 and out of these 7321 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Also read: Rs 600 crore Bru pact: Over 1000 families get permanent settlement in Tripura

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday and 6.28 lakh of them have received the full dose.

The NITI Aayog has raised concerns over the high number of COVID cases being reported from a few states, including Mizoram.

The NITI Aayog has stated that the time has not yet arrived for one to lower the guard in the fight against the pandemic.

“Some states including Kerala, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard,” said Dr VK Paul, member (Health) of NITI Aayog.