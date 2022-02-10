AGARTALA: Over 1000 internally displaced Bru families have been given permanent settlement in Tripura in the form of individual housing, monthly financial assistance of Rs 5000 and other basic amenities.

Speaking on the developments, OSD for the implementation of the quadripartite Bru pact – Manas Dev said, “Works under first and second phases are progressing simultaneously.”

“Around 1000 permanent houses have been constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries so far. Disbursal financial benefits like Rs 4 lakh fixed deposit, Rs 5000 monthly financial assistance have also started,” said Dev.

He added: “Works under the second phase are also progressing on a war footing at three locations – Kalajhari under Amarpur (Gomati district), Hampsapara under Panisagar (North Tripura district) and Bhandari-Pushpaben Para under Kanchanpur sub-division under North Tripura district. The beneficiaries in these three selected areas already received the first instalment for individual house construction.”

Speaking about the progress made in third phase of permanent settlement of Brus in Tripura, Dev said, “Maximum spots that are finalized for the third phase are forest land. We are waiting for some approval from the forest ministry. Once the clearances are obtained, we shall start the construction works.”

There are altogether 6959 Bru families that account for a total population of 37,136.