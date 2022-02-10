AGARTALA: Former BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman and his associate Asish Kumar Saha’s switch over to Congress party has turned out be a big jolt to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Tripura.

The TMC in Tripura has been trying hard to expand its footprints in the state.

Speaking in the condition of anonymity, a senior Tripura Congress leader said, that the grand old party is ready to welcome members in big numbers.

A big chunk of leaders who snapped ties with the Congress to join the TMC might make a comeback following the footsteps of Sudip Roy Barman.

“TMC’s vote share soared during the civic body polls because of an inner fight withing the Congress party. After Birajit Sinha took the reins of the party again, a big faction led by former acting PCC president Pijush Biswas deserted the party and floated their own regional outfit — Tripura Democratic Front. For voters who neither wanted to vote for the BJP nor the CPI-M, TMC emerged as a great option,” said the Congress leader.

He added: “But, the way the Mamata Banerjee-led party went on the backfoot in Tripura following the civic bodies elections, the voters got disappointed. Joining of Barman and Saha gave them a glimpse of hope.”

Tripura Congress working president – Manik Deb said, “Besides some BJP MLAs, several key leaders of other political parties are also eager to join the Congress.”

“Given the present political scenario across the country, Congress has established itself as the fiercest face of opposition. And, thus people are once again showering their support towards us,” Deb further said.

Manik Deb’s statement assumes significance, as far as the fate of the TMC in Tripura is concerned.

Sources in the ruling BJP said, “There is no iota of doubt that people, who joined the TMC belonged to the rebel faction of the BJP that used to be led by Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha. Now they are not anymore in the party, so their followers who switched to the TMC shall also follow their leaders.”

According to BJP sources, the rise of Congress in Tripura will only harm TMC and the electoral bout shall still be fought between Left and BJP.