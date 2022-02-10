Ahead of elections in Manipur, NSCN-K militants have allegedly abducted at least two truck drivers and ‘seized’ the FCI goods-laden lorries.

The truck drivers were ‘abducted’ from Kaiphundai area in Tamenglong district of Manipur.

The abducted truck drivers have been identified as Kangabam Brajamani Singh, hailing from Imphal east district of Manipur, and Shaferuddin hailing from Hatigaon area of Guwahati in Assam.

While Brajamani Singh, who was driving a truck bearing registration number MN019223, Shaferuddin was driving a truck bearing registration number AS01BC3172.

Also read: Nagaon firing incident: SP Anand Mishra’s remarks were ‘not needed’, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Both the truck drivers are believed to be abducted on Thursday at around 8:20am.

The trucks that the two abducted drivers were driving, are also suspected to be seized by the outfit.

The truck (MN019223) was carrying food corporation of India (FCI) rice bags (330 nos).

Meanwhile, the NSCN-K has issued a phone number (6909719532) of its finance secretary for ascertaining the outfit’s demand for release of the truck drivers.