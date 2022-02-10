The NITI Aayog has raised concerns over the high number of COVID cases being reported from a few states, including Mizoram.

The NITI Aayog has stated that the time has not yet arrived for one to lower the guard in the fight against the pandemic.

“Some states including Kerala, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard,” said Dr VK Paul, member (Health) of NITI Aayog.

He added: “Overall COVID situation in the country is very optimistic.”

Dr Paul further said ‘vigilance’ against the COVID-19 pandemic must continue for effective fight against the pandemic.

“The world doesn’t know everything about this virus. Vigilance must go on,” he said.

NITI Aayog serves as the apex public policy think tank of the government of India, and the nodal agency tasked with catalysing economic development, and fostering cooperative federalism through the involvement of state governments of India in the economic policy-making process.

Mizoram, on Thursday, logged as many as 1811 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of over 24 percent and three deaths.