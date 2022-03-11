Guwahati: A wild elephant died of electrocution at Kaliabor in Nagaon.

As per forest officials, the elephant was a full-grown adult and had wandered out of the forest region to a nearby tea garden in search of food.

However, the elephant’s quest for food did not turn well as it came in contact with an electric transformer leading to its death.

Also Read: Assam: Two Adivasi People’s Liberation Army militants arrested in Golaghat

Forest officials have reached the tea garden area where the elephant was said to have died.

The elephant died under the Burapahar Tea Estate area in the Hatidandi animal corridor.

Forest officials will also investigate the matter in order to check for any sort of foul-play as several jumbos in Assam die due to illegal electric fences and lines usually set by locals.

Usually, these lines are set to prevent the elephants from entering their fields of farmers.

Also Read: Mumbai man arrested for fake bomb scare at Mumbai University

There have been several attempts by the forest department to prevent such incidents but the reports continue to flow.

Most of the incidents of elephant electrocutions occur near farmlands where electric lines are set by locals for preventing wild animals’ entry.