Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police have arrested a man who allegedly made a false bomb blast call in an attempt to spread panic in the Mumbai University.

Reportedly, the man had called the police control room on Wednesday and then he threatened to blow Mumbai University campus within 10 minutes.

After the call by the individual, a police team reached the location with a bomb squad but found nothing as per the caller’s description.

Finding nothing on the spot and confirming that the call was fake, the police tracked the person down and arrested him.

The police added that the man was traced in Santacruz and accordingly, the police reached the point and arrested him on Thursday evening.

He was identified as Suraj Jadhav.

The police are questioning him and are trying to find records of him related to anti-social and anti-national activities in the past.