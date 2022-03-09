Guwahati: A person from Guwahati’s Beltola was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Along with the person, two more were detained on charges of physical and psychological assault on the minor girl.

The person arrested has been identified as Jasbir Singh while the detained have been identified as Beauty Singh and her son Sunny Singh.

The victim is a native of the Tinsukia district and was sent to work as household help in Beauty Singh’s parental home.

She was then in 2017 brought to Guwahati to work at Beaty’s house in Beltola.

During this period, every time Beauty and her son went to Tinsukia, they would leave the minor girl at Jasbir’s house in the same locality.

Recently, Jasbir allegedly raped her when she was left at his house and even gave her Rs 200 to keep the incident a secret.

She did not accept the money offered and on March 2, she managed to escape from their house.

She reached an acquaintance for help and that acquaintance approached the Assam Police.

An FIR was filed at the Basistha police station and a case under the Sections of the Indian penal Code, Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of Children Act) of 2015, the Child Labor Prohibition Act and the POCSO Act was registered.

Based on the FIR, Jasbir Singh was arrested while the mother-son duo was detained.

Basbir has been forwarded to judicial custody while Beauty and her son are being interrogated.