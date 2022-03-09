Britannia, the giant in India’s food industry, has stated that it will increase the women workforce in the Assam plant of the company.

Britannia announce that it will increase the women workforce in its plant in Assam’s Guwahati to 65 percent this year.

The company currently has 60 percent women out of the total employees in the Assam plant, said Britannia Industries Regional Manufacturing Head (East) – Kishor Vinayak Kulkarni.

“Women are an important constituent of our society as well as our company. We are steadily increasing the number of women employees at our manufacturing facility over the years,” Kulkarni told news agency PTI.

He added: “We are looking forward to closing the 2022 calendar year with 65 per cent women in our workforce.”

“The exact number of employees that we are going to hire during the year is difficult to say at this moment. As the production demand grows, the overall workforce capacity is set to grow. We are clear that women employees will be 65 per cent of the total workforce,” he said.

“Women in leadership roles have played an important role in facilitating a more inclusive environment, especially in manufacturing operations,” Kulkarni said.