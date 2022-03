Counting of votes for the Assam civic bodies elections is underway.

Counting of votes began at 8 in the morning on Wednesday.

Counting of votes is underway for as many as 80 civic bodies in 24 districts of Assam.

Polling was held for 80 civic bodies across Assam on Sunday.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the first time in the elections to Assam civic bodies.

A total of 2532 candidates were in fray in the Assam civic bodies elections.