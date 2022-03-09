Top Congress leaders have arrived in Manipur ahead of the results of the Assembly elections, which will be declared on Thursday.

Four top Congress leaders: AICC general secreatary Mukul Wasnik, Meghalaya Congress chief and MP Vincent Pala, Chhsttisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo and Imram Kidwai have arrived in Manipur.

The Congress party has deployed the four Congress leaders as the party’s observers in Manipur to oversee the post-poll scenario.

There have been speculations doing the rounds that a situation of hung assembly in Manipur might emerge following the announcement of Manipur elections results.

Also read: Will win over 40 seats, form stable government: Manipur BJP chief

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in 2017 but it still failed to form the government.

Once the MLAs win, the observers will keep a tab on them and keep the central informed on the day of the counting.

This has been done to keep the “flock together” and prevent MLAs from joining other parties.