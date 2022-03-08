Manipur BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi has exuded confidence that the saffron party will win over 40 seats in the state.

Sharda Devi said that the BJP will form a stable government in Manipur after announcement of the election results on March 10 (Thursday).

“We had targeted to win over 40 seats and the results will confirm that,” said Manipur BJP chief A Sharda Devi.

The Manipur BJP president also indicated that N Biren Singh is likely to continue as chief minister of the state.

She said: “We have not taken a decision on CM because there is no question of a new CM.”

The remarks from the Manipur BJP president comes just a day after several exit polls results predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Manipur.