Guwahati: Three observers have been deployed by the Congress in Manipur to observe and oversee the post-poll scenario as the speculations about a hung assembly in the state continue.

The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in 2017 but it still failed to form the government.

Senior Minister of the Chhattisgarh government TS Singhdeo, Vincent Pala and Mukul Wasnik will be in Manipura as observers.

Once the MLAs win, the observers will have to keep a tab on them and keep the central informed on the day of the counting.

This has been done to keep the “flock together” and prevent MLAs from joining other parties.

On the other hand, DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Congress will be in Goa to monitor and strategies.

The senior Congress leader is expected to camp in Goa till the announcement of the results.

He will stay in Goa till the government is formed.