Guwahati: Two persons were arrested by the SSB from Chirang’s Bijni for allegedly selling deer meat at a local market on Tuesday.

The persons have been identified as Swaram Narzary and Rangalu Basumatary of the same area.

Both of them have been accused of poaching and selling deer meat.

The SSB said that based on information about the duo dealing in illegal bushmeat, they raided them at the Dumdum Bazar in Bijni and found them selling deer meat.

Also Read: Assam: Two cattle laden trucks seized in Bagori

In total, 43 kilograms of deer meat was recovered from them.

Both the accused have been handed over to the local police.

There are several reports of illegal bushmeat being traded in the area which lies on the Indo-Bhutan border.

On February 17, a person accused of illegal deer meat trade was apprehended from Bijni’s Kumarisali.

He was apprehended by a team of the SSB based on specific inputs.

Also Read: Indian doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his panther and jaguar

The SSB said that the person arrested was identified as Abin Narzary, a resident of Ladanguri in Bijni.

They recovered at least 20 kilograms during the operation on that day.