Kyiv: As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, an Indian doctor has refused to leave the war-torn country without his pet panther and jaguar.

The doctor, Girikumar Patil is now living in a bunker below his home in Severodonetsk, in the Donbas region.

As per reports, the region is controlled by separatists and is in critical condition but Dr Patil is not ready to leave the big cats behind.

He speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE) said, “I will never abandon my pets to save my life. Of course, my family is urging me to return. My pets are my children. I’ll stay with them and protect them until my last breath.”

The doctor as per reports studied medicine in Ukraine and decided to settle in Donbas after completion of his education.

He joined a local government hospital as an orthopaedic.

The doctor had adopted the jaguar named Yasha from a local zoo as he found the big cat orphaned and ill.

The black panther which he named Sabrina was adopted two months ago.

Patil over the past few days since the beginning of the war only stepped out to buy food for his cats.

The jaguar is 20 months old, while the panther is six months old.

He also has three Italian mastiffs.

The doctor originally belongs to Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.