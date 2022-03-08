Aizawl: The Mizoram is making effort to evict Assam police camping at Aitlang, Buarchep and Saihapui ‘V’ areas along the state border with Assam, state home minister Lalchamliana informed the state assembly on Monday.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam. Personnel of Assam police have been camping at Aitlang, Buarchep and Saihapui ‘V’ areas since June last year following a border dispute.

Replying to a question from Lalrindika Ralte of opposition Congress, Lalchamliana said the Mizoram government is taking measures to evict the Assam police personnel from the Aitlang area, which borders Assam’s Hailakandi district and Buarchep and Saihapui ‘V’ areas near Cachar district in Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Maoist strategist Arun Kr Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da held in Cachar

He said that the state government is also taking steps to strengthen the state police guarding the state border with Assam.

The home minister informed the state legislature that both the Mizoram and Assam governments are contradicting each other on the boundary.

The Mizoram has accepted the demarcations mentioned in the inner line on the southern frontier of Cachar, which was notified on 20 August 1987 as its actual boundary with Assam, he said.

A vast stretch of areas under the inner line is now occupied or came under Assam, he said.”We have not yet lost our territories or boundaries, but we are making efforts to take back them,” the home minister informed the assembly.

He said that the actual size of Mizoram’s territories, which now come under Assam, could not be measured and stated.

Also Read: Another Russian general killed in Ukraine: Reports

The home minister said that the Mizoram government and the Mizo people are firm on the 1875 notification as its boundary but it is uncertain and unpredictable that Mizoram will retain the lost boundaries.

“Although both state governments are making efforts to resolve the long-standing border dispute by holding dialogues from district administration level to chief minister level, no tangible results have been achieved till now,” he said.

The present Mizoram government and its predecessors from Mizo district-Union Territory till statehood were keen on resolving the boundary dispute with Assam.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma met over the border issue in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi in November last year and agreed to form panels of their own involving all stakeholders to resolve the border dispute through dialogue.

Toward this end, both leaders also agreed to have chief minister-level talks from time to time.