Guwahati: Two cattle laden trucks were seized in the Bagori area of Nagaon’s Kaliabor.

Police officials claimed that the truck was loaded with cattle without valid documents and has been suspected to be taken for cross-border smuggling.

Two persons identified as Md Alam and Babul Islam of Rupohihat were arrested by the police.

The police further informed that on interrogating both of them, they said that the cattle heads were being taken to Rupohi and were bought from a cattle market in Golaghat.

The police informed that they were detained on suspicion and an investigation on the entire issue has been initiated.

A total of 54 cattle heads were seized by the police.

Two vehicles were also seized.

It may be mentioned that although the transportation of cattle is not banned in Assam, there needs to be proper documentation to transport such cattle.