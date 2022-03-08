In a shocking incident, executive magistrate of Assam’s South Salmara district – Bibhas Medhi has alleged that he was ‘slapped’ by the officer-in-charge of the Satgaon police station in Guwahati.

Bibhas Medhi, in his complaint, alleged that he was ‘slapped’ by the OC of Satgaon police station on Monday evening, when the former had visited the police station to file a case against some land brokers.

Bibhas Medhi alleged that Pranjit Lahkar – the OC of Satgaon police station in Guwahati, instead of registering the case, entered into an argument with him and ‘slapped’ him.

Meanwhile, commissioner of Guwahati police – Harmeet Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The probe will be conducted by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Guwahati – Nilotpal Deka along with a senior civil service officer.

The probe team has been directed to submit their findings to the Guwahati police commissioner within three days for further action.