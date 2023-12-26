Guwahati: A member of the Bir Lachit Sena was allegedly assaulted with a machete in Jorhat, Assam on Monday evening.

The person has been identified as Dimple Das.

He is the secretary of the Bir Lachit Sena-Jorhat unit in Assam.

Speaking to the media, Das claimed that he was attacked by four people over an argument related to an online monetary transaction.

While he did not disclose it in detail, he claimed that he had bought some meat from one of the persons and paid online for it.

However, the person whom he did not name claimed that he did not receive the money which led to an argument.

Das claimed that the argument then led to the persons including a woman assaulting him with a machete.

He received severe injuries on his chest and hands.

He was recovered by locals and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, two persons were detained by the Assam Police for questioning.

A police official said that an investigation regarding the issue is being carried out.