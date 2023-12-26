AGARTALA: In a recent successful operation, Tripura police confiscated ganja valued at Rs 50 lakh in the Churaibari area.

Churaibari is located along the interstate border of Tripura and Assam.

North Tripura district SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the seizure of the ganja consignment was made based on a tip-off.

He said that a team of Tripura police intercepted a truck destined for Assam from Agartala.

“Today, acting on a reliable tip-off, we apprehended a truck in the Churaibari area within the North district. Upon inspecting the vehicle, we discovered 250 kgs of cannabis (ganja) neatly packed in 47 parcels,” the SP said.

The driver and owner of the truck, identified as Surajit Majumder, has been taken into custody by the Tripura police.

The truck was bound for Guwahati in Assam.

“The estimated value of the confiscated ganja is approximately Rs 50 lakh,” the Tripura police official added.