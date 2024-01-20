GUWAHATI: Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APDCL) got a B+ rating, as Union power minister RK Singh launched the third edition of the Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs, covering the performance of DISCOMs for FY 2022-23.

The rating of APDCL improved from B in the 2021-22 fiscal.

Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) got an A rating, an improvement from a B+ in the last fiscal.

Mizoram Power and Electricity Department (MPED) got C+ from D in the last fiscal.

Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APDA) got a C rating this year, down from C+ in the last fiscal year.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) also got a B rating this year, which was down from B+ in the last fiscal.

The Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs were released in a Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting of the power sector, with states and state power utilities held in New Delhi on January 18th & 19th, under the chairpersonship of Union power minister RK Singh.

Union secretary (power), secretary (MNRE), additional chief secretaries/secretaries / principal secretaries (power/ energy) of states and CMDs of state power utilities participated in the meeting.

As per the ratings, NPCL (Uttar Pradesh), BRPL (Delhi), BYPL (Delhi) and TPDDL (Delhi) have achieved A+ (highest) ranking among all the 62 rated DISCOMs in the country.

The report captures the current status of consumer services across various DISCOMs. The report will steer healthy competition amongst the DISCOMs and nudge them to improve upon the key services rendered to consumers.