Dhubri: An Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) employee was injured on Wednesday after allegedly being attacked by a group of miscreants in Dhubri, Assam.

The incident was reported from the Bishkhowa village in Golakganj tehsil, Dhubri.

The employee, who attempted to stop the group from illegally stealing electricity, was physically assaulted and left with injuries.

The incident occurred when the APDCL employee noticed the group attempting to tap into power lines using cable hooks.

He intervened and tried to stop them from stealing electricity. However, instead of complying, the group turned violent and attacked the employee.

The victim told reporters that there were four people involved in the attack.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident and an operation to nab the accused has been initiated.