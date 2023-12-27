Guwahati: To improve sectional capacity significantly, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle Suvomoy Mitra completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Changsari and Agthori railway stations on Tuesday.

The primary objective of this inspection was to ensure the safety and efficiency of the railway infrastructure in the section. This newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic.

The recent work of the Changsari — Agthori section is going on as part of the New Bongaigaon — Agthori via Rangiya 142.97 km doubling project.

The project includes 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges and the construction of 19 new station buildings.

The stretch between Changsari to Agthori is 7.48 km. The section includes the construction of 11 minor bridges.

Mitra also inspected the bridges, railway track fittings, P-way assets, electronic interlocking, relay rooms, cabin, level crossings, and stations in the section.

It is to be mentioned here that with the laying of a double line, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains.

More trains can be run with enhanced speed due to reduced congestion.

Out of the total 142.97 km of the New Bongaigaon — Agthori via Rangiya doubling project, 70.91 km has already been commissioned.

Earlier 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon to Bijni, a 26.91 km section between Pathsala to Nalbari, and an 18.99 km section between Bijni to Sorbhog was commissioned on 30th August 2022, 24th May, and 13th June, 2023 respectively.

Also, 7.48 km between Changsari to Agthori was commissioned on Tuesday.

On completion of this entire section, the northeast connectivity will be boosted significantly. Also, a three-meter-wide new Foot Over Bridge and New Passenger Platform Sheds have been commissioned at both Changsari and Agthori stations for the benefit of passengers.