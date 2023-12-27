GUWAHATI: A man has been arrested in Guwahati, Assam after he allegedly opened fire on a girl and her family who had accused him of sexual harassment.

The incident occurred in the Sonaighuli area after the girl and her family reached the accused’s residence.

The family was reportedly accompanied by police personnel.

The accused has been identified as Kunal Rai, a resident of the Sonaighuli area.

Rai was enraged by the presence of the family as per the allegations.

He had initially attempted to attack them with a rod and bricks before resorting to the alleged gunfire.

Rai had reportedly threatened the student with dire consequences if she reported the harassment.

As tensions escalated on Wednesday, he allegedly drew a pistol and fired two shots.

He following the incident fled from the site but was nabbed by the police a few hours later.

The victim’s family has demanded strict legal action against Rai.

An investigation has been initiated.