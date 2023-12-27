GUWAHATI: The Assam government has issued an advertisement to fill up as many as 14,223 vacant school teacher posts.

This was informed by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday (December 27).

Pegu said that the Assam directorate of secondary education has released the advertisement for 1424 post-graduate and 7249 graduate teachers.

The graduate teachers will be recruited from different streams like arts, science, Hindi and Sanskrit for provincialised secondary schools in Assam.

Pegu said the Assam directorate of elementary education has also released an advertisement for recruitment of 3800 assistant teachers for lower primary (LP) schools.

Besides, 1750 posts of assistant teachers, science teachers and Hindi teachers of upper primary (UP) schools have been advertised in various newspapers.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the education department.”

“We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history,” he added.