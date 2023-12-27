GUWAHATI: Assam BJP has expelled 15 of its leaders for announcing their candidature as Independents in the upcoming Dima Hasao council elections.

The order for expelling the 15 BJP leaders from Dima Hasao district was issued by president of the Assam unit of the saffron party – Bhabesh Kalita.

The BJP leaders from Dima Hasao district of Assam to be expelled are: Lalremthiem Tuolor, Rahul Naiding, Silvias Lalrotlounga Khozol, Paunamsaulakbe Newme, Pauramduing Jeme, Pronen Haflongbar, Punush Nunisa, Bimal Hojai, Hemanta Kemprai, Joysing Durong, Dormen Enghi, Ramgalungbe Jeme, Lalropui Hmar, Saivongril Hrangkhol and Joydesh Phong.

Notably, polling for the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) or North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) election in Dima Hasao district of Assam will be held on January 8 next year.

On the other hand, counting of votes will be held on January 12.

Voting will be held in 280 polling stations across Dima Hasao district of Assam from 8 in the morning till 4pm on January 8.

A total of 1,41,124 people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the NCHAC elections in Assam, out of whom 70,485 are male and 70,639 are female.

The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), also known as Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, is an autonomous district council in the Northeast state of Assam.

It was constituted under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India to administer the Dima Hasao district and to develop the hill people in the area.

Its headquarters is in Haflong, Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The council has 30 members of whom 28 are elected by the first past the post system and 2 are nominated by the Assam government.

It is led by a chief executive member (CEM), currently Debolal Gorlosa.

Constituencies under Dima Hasao Autonomous Council:

Haflong Jatinga Borail Mahur Jinam Hangrum Laisong Dautohaja Maibang East Maibang West Kalachand Wajao Hajadisa Langting Hatikhali Diyungmukh Garampani Kharthong Dehangi Gunjung Hadingma Dihamlai Harangajao Hamri Lower Kharthong Dolong Diger Semkhor