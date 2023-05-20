Guwahati: Akasa Air has successfully launched its daily flight operations connecting West Bengal’s Kolkata with Bangalore in Karnataka and Guwahati in Assam.

On Thursday, the inaugural flight from Bangalore arrived in Kolkata in the afternoon with 167 passengers on board, while departing for Guwahati with 174 passengers.

Akasa Air becomes the first airline to initiate flights from Kolkata since Go First suspended its services on May 3. The airline’s schedule includes a daily departure from Bangalore at 2:30 pm, arriving in Kolkata at 5:15 pm.

From Kolkata, the flight will then depart for Guwahati at 5:55 pm, reaching its destination at 7:05 pm.

Subsequently, the flight will depart Guwahati at 7:45 pm, arriving in Kolkata at 9:10 pm. Following a brief turnaround, the aircraft will take off from Kolkata at 9:50 pm and land in Bangalore at 12:15 am the next day, as confirmed by an Akasa Air official.

C. Pattabhi, director of Kolkata airport, expressed optimism about the positive impact of Akasa Air’s flight operations on Kolkata’s aviation sector. He further mentioned expectations of the airline expanding its network to include more destinations from the city.

While currently focusing on connecting Bangalore and Guwahati from Kolkata, an Akasa official affirmed plans to strengthen their network out of Kolkata in the future.