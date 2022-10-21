Agartala: Newly-launched carrier Akasa Air on Friday began flight services between Agartala and Bengaluru via Guwahati.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha formally inaugurated the flight service at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.

The airlines will operate a 189-seater aircraft daily from Bangalore to Agartala via Guwahati and will directly fly back to Bangalore from Agartala.

Chief Minister Saha said that the students and their guardians, common passengers and businessmen will be greatly benefited from the flight launched by Akasa Air.

The airline launched its services on domestic routes from August 7 this year.

The chief minister later wrote on Twitter, “In a boost for Tripura’s air connectivity, Akasa Air has started operation from MBB Airport, Agartala today. Akasa Air will operate Bengaluru to Agartala via Guwahati and Agartala to Bengaluru direct flights daily. The new air service will benefit the people of Tripura.”

Transport Minister Pranjit Singh Roy, Agartala Airport Director KC Meena and other top officials were present at the launch function.