AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has exuded confidence that the BJP will win at least 50 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in he state.

Elections for the 60-member Tripura assembly are likely to be held in the first half of 2023.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had won 36 seats, thus securing absolute majority in the state.

“Going by the people’s response to the BJP programmes, I am sure the party will win 50 seats,” Tripura CM Manik Saha said.

Saha claimed the BJP to be a “superior political party” compated to other parties like the CPI-M, Congress and Trinamool Congress, which he termed to be “shadows of each other”.

“The voters will teach them a lesson again,” Manik Saha said.