AGARTALA: Tripura CPI-M state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury accused a section of police for allegedly being hand and gloves with the “BJP-backed” miscreants involved in the attack on Congress workers at Jirania.

“The Tripura Congress workers were assaulted physically when they were under the custody of the police. It says everything. If someone is attacked under police custody, it is a proven fact that the police were involved with the miscreants who perpetrated the attacks,” alleged Chowdhury.

The Tripura CPI-M leader was speaking to the media after paying a visit to injured Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman at GBP hospital.

He said, “A similar attempt was made by the BJP at Khowai. The BJP supporters tried to provoke CPI-M workers for violence. But, we somehow kept our people in control and the tension was averted. Similar was the experience at Jirania where police only played as the second fiddle to the BJP facilitating the miscreants to attack the Congress workers under their custody.”

He alleged that when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, the Constitution of India is being paralyzed in Tripura.

Meanwhile, Tripura Youth Congress also held a protest in front of the CM’s residence demanding immediate action against SDPO Jirania.

“When Sudip Roy Barman was attacked, the SDPO was standing at a distance of 200 meters from the spot of occurrence. Under his instructions, the whole police force was in an inert state,” Tripura Youth Congress claimed.

Tripura Congress has accused the BJP of being behind the attack on MLA Sudip Roy Barman and other party leaders on Thursday.

“We strongly condemn the brutal attack done to Sri Sudip Roy Barman Ji and other Congress leaders by the BJP goons,” Tripura Congress stated.

The Tripura Congress further said that it hopes that “the common people will give the perfect answer (to the attack) through the ballot”.

Senior Tripura Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, on Thursday, once again came under attack from miscreants.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman was attacked by miscreants while he was travelling in his car Rani Bazar area in Agartala.

Sudip Roy Barman and other Tripura Congress leaders were travelling in different cars when they came under attack.

Tripura Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries at the back of his head in the attack.

Apart from Barman, a total of 11 Tripura Congress workers sustained injuries.

Tripura Congress working president – Sushanta Chakraborty also sustained injuries on his chins.