KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Tuesday warned that it will resume its series of agitation against the Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University from October 21 if the government of Assam and the Governor fail to give a response by October 20.

The ABSU Vice President, Kwrwmdao Wary, mentioned that the ABSU temporarily stopped its protests against the VC of Bodoland University, Prof Laishram Ladu Singh. This was because the Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, invited them for a meeting with BTC Chief Pramod Boro.

He said the ABSU while respecting the proposed NAAC team’s visit to the Bodoland University on the 15,17 and 18th of this month, and BTC’s appeal to pursue the government of Assam for initiating action, they temporarily suspended the agitation programme till October 18.

He said the NAAC team’s visit has been deferred and there is no response from the government of Assam and Rajbhavan regarding the taking action against corrupt VC.

Wary said Rajbhavan assured the ABSU to invite them to the Governor House on October 20 to discuss the issue but there has been no immediate communication with them.

He said the ABSU wanted a fair solution on the issue by October 20 failing which they will have no other option but to resume stronger agitation programmes.

The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed his dissatisfaction with the administration of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bodoland University, Prof Laishram Ladu Singh, during his recent visit to Kokrajhar.

The Chief Minister suggested that the VC should have resigned earlier due to accusations of corruption, but he continues to hold his position.

He also said VC Singh had degraded the reputation of Bodoland University.