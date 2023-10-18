Guwahati: Three people were severely injured while one person died on the spot in a head-on collision between two trucks in the Boragaon area of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night.

A tipper truck that was heavily loaded hit a truck on the road from the opposite direction.

The tipper truck was allegedly coming from the wrong lane.

During the crash, the driver of the dumper truck died on the spot.

Three others were severely injured and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The deceased driver was identified as Mukut Ali.

The police following the incident launched a probe.

it may be mentioned that one of the major reasons for such accidents are “non-implementation” of traffic and road rules.

While the government spends huge sums of money on awareness of road disciplines, no proper implementation has even been seen on the ground.