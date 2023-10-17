Guwahati: The elder brother of deceased Assam Police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, passed away in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Her brother Karuna Rabha was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time and was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

He was admitted to GMCH around 20 days ago and passed away on Tuesday evening.

Rabha was also suffering from several other conditions.

Their family said that due to a lack of financial backing, the family could not arrange for improved treatment for him.

He was initially undergoing treatment at Health City Hospital but was transferred to GMCH for subsidized treatment due to their financial conditions.

His body will be taken to their residence at Dakhin Gaon in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha died in an alleged accident which was suspected to be a murder later.

Her family had accused the then Nagaon SP, Leena Doley along with other cops of being involved in the incident.