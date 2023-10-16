Guwahati: The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against a juvenile before a special CBI Court at Guwahati in Manipur viral video case.

CBI had registered a case on the request of the Manipur Government and taken over the investigation of the Case of NSK Police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

On May 4, a mob of approximately 900-1000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, allegedly entered B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, sexually assaulted women.

Two family members of one of the victims were also allegedly killed in the incident.

CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident.

A Chargesheet was filed on Monday before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Further investigation is continuing, including the identification of other accused involved in the offences besides other aspects of the case.

At least 178 people have been killed and 50,000 displaced in the ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis which erupted in Manipur on May 3 in the Churachandpur town.

The clashes broke out after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.