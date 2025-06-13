Applications are invited for recruitment of over 50 vacant posts or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various Group ‘A’, ‘B’ & ‘C’ posts or jobs under the University and Pachhunga University College

Name of posts :

Public Relation Officer Section Officer Security Officer Private Secretary Personal Assistant Stenographer Upper Division Clerk Lower Division Clerk Library Assistant Library Attendant Laboratory Assistant Laboratory Attendant Coach Driver Cook Multi-Tasking Staff Assistant Professional Assistant Semi Professional Assistant Electrician Cook Bus Conductor

No. of posts :

Public Relation Officer : 1 Section Officer : 1 Security Officer : 1 Private Secretary : 1 Personal Assistant : 2 Stenographer : 2 Upper Division Clerk : 3 Lower Division Clerk : 3 Library Assistant : 1 Library Attendant : 4 Laboratory Assistant : 3 Laboratory Attendant : 3 Coach : 1 Driver : 1 Cook : 2 Multi-Tasking Staff : 16 Assistant : 1 Professional Assistant : 1 Semi Professional Assistant : 1 Electrician : 1 Cook : 1 Bus Conductor : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Public Relation Officer :

(i) Masters’ Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC 7 point scale in Journalism and Mass Communication from recognized University/Institute.

(ii) At least Five years of experience in the editorial department/ Centre of any Central/ State Govt. department/ PSU/ Central/ State Educational Institutions established English/ regional Newspaper accredited with ABC, National News Agencies, Radio or Television, Film Media, reputed advertising agencies with excellent command of speaking in English, Hindi and Regional Language

Section Officer :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/ University.

(ii) Three Years of experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or Eight years as UDC in the Level 4 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix in any Central / State Govt./ University/PSU and other Central or State Autonomous Institutions or holding equivalent positions in the reputed Private companies/ corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of atleast Rs. 200/- Crores or more.

(iii) Proficiency in Computer Operation, noting and drafting

Security Officer :

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institution with five years of experience as Security Supervisor / Supervisory Position in Security in Govt. Office, Educational Institute / Private Organisation of repute with an annual turnover of at least Rs. 200/- Crores or more.

OR

Persons who have served in the Army or such Uniformed Service at JCO Level or equivalent or above, with 10th Standard pass or Army Class I Examination or an equivalent examination.

AND

Holding a valid Driving License (LMV/Motor cycle).

Private Secretary :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute.

(ii) At least 3 Years of experience as Personal Assistant or 5 years as Stenographer in a University/ Research establishment/ Central/ State Govt. /PSU and other autonomous bodies.

(iii) English/Hindi Stenography speed: 120 wpm in English or 100 wpm in Hindi

(iv) English/Hindi Typing speed: 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi.

(v) Knowledge of computer applications

Personal Assistant :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 100 wpm.

(iii) Proficiency in Typing in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 35 / 30wpm respectively.

(iv) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(v) Two years of experience as Stenographer or equivalent in Central State Govt. Organisations / University Research Institution or Central / State autonomous Institution/reputed private institutions having a turnover 200 Crores.

Stenographer :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Proficiency in Stenography in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 80wpm.

(iii) Proficiency in Typing in English or Hindi with minimum speed of 35 / 30 wpm respectively.

(iv) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Upper Division Clerk :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Two years of experience as Lower Division Clerk/ Equivalent posts in University/ Research Establishment/ Central State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in the reputed private Companies/ corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of atleast Rs.200/- Crores or more.

(iii) Speed in English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Speed in Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm.

(iv) Proficiency in Computer Operations

Lower Division Clerk :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) English Typing @ 35 wpm OR Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 Key depressions for each work).

(iii) Proficiency in Computer Operations.

Library Assistant :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Library & Information Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

(ii) Typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.

(iii) Knowledge of Computer Applications

Library Attendant :

(i) 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognized Board.

(ii) Certificate course in Library Science from a recognized Institution.

(iii) One year experience in a University/ College/ Educational Institution Library.

(iv) Basic knowledge of computer applications

Laboratory Assistant : Bachelor’s degree with minimum two years of working and maintenance

experience of sophisticated scientific Instruments in the Laboratory. However, the relevant subject will be as decided by the university as per the functional requirement of the department concerned.

The experience should be in University/ Research establishment / Central / State Govt. / PSU and other autonomous bodies or Private organization of repute with annual turnover of at least Rs. 200/- Crores or more

Laboratory Attendant :

10+2 with Science stream from any recognized Central/ State Board

OR

10th Pass from any recognized Central/State Board with Science as one of the subjects and skill certificate programme in Laboratory Technology

Coach :

Diploma in Coaching from Sports Authority of India, National Institute of Sports, Patiala or from any other recognized University/Institution;

OR

Participation in Olympic/Asian Games/World Championship with Certificate Course in Coaching.

Driver :

(i) 10th Pass from any recognized Board

(ii) Possession of a Valid Commercial Driving License for Light/ Medium/ Heavy Vehicles issued by the Competent authority having no adverse endorsement.

(iii) Knowledge of motor mechanism (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles).

(iv) Experience of driving motor vehicles for at least 5 years in an organization

Cook :

(i) 10th Class from a recognized Board.

(ii) ITI Trade certificate in Bakery and Confectionery (one year duration)

(iii) 3 years of experience in cooking/ catering services in educational institutions/ guest houses, at least 3 starred hotels or similar organizations.

Multi-Tasking Staff

10th Pass from a recognized Board.

OR

ITI Pass

Assistant :

(i) Bachelor Degree from a recognized University/ Institution.

(ii) Three Years of experience as UDC or equivalent in the Level 4 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix in Central/ State Government/ University/ PSU and other Central/ State Autonomous

Bodies or equivalent pay package in the reputed private Companies/ corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more.

(iii) Proficiency in Typing, Computer applications, noting and drafting

Professional Assistant :

(i) Master’s Degree in Library & Information Science from any recognized University/ Institution with 2 years of experience in the relevant field in a University/ Research establishment/ Central/ State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library/ Library and Information Science from any recognized Institute/ University with 3 years of experience in the relevant field in a University/ Research Establishment/ Central/ State Govt. / PSU and Library of other autonomous Institutions.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications

Semi Professional Assistant :

Master’s Degree in Library Science and Information Science from any recognized University / Institution.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Library/ Library and Information Science from a recognized Institute/ University with two years relevant experience in a University/ Research Establishment/ Central/ State Govt. / PSU Autonomous Institutions.

Electrician :

(i) ITI trade certificate (2 years duration) with Class 10th standard from a recognized School/ Board.

(ii) Electrical Workman permit/ Workman Competency Certificate/ Electrical Workman License (Certificate of Competency Class II) or any other equivalent certificate.

(iii) 2 years’ experience in the relevant field.

Cook :

(i) 10th Class from a recognized Board.

(ii) ITI Trade certificate in Bakery and Confectionery (one year duration)

(iii) 3 years of experience in cooking/ catering services in educational institutions/ guest houses, at least 3 starred hotels or similar organizations.

Bus Conductor :

(i) Class 10th standard from a recognized School/ Board.

(ii) Valid Conductor License holder.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts or jobs of Mizoram University in 2025 through the website https://mzu.edu.in/ntrecruitment2025/

End date of online application: 17/07/2025 (05:00 PM IST)

Application Fees :

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200.00 is applicable for each post or jobs of Mizoram University 2025 (Rs. 100.00 for SC/ ST/ EWS applicants, subject to submission of valid supporting Certificates).

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are fully exempted from payment of the prescribed fees on submission of relevant Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Women applicants are fully exempted from payment of the prescribed fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here