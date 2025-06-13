Guwahati: Amid rising communal tensions in Dhubri, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a “shoot-at-sight” order to prevent further unrest in the region.

The decision follows the discovery of what appeared to be cow remains (head), possibly beef, at a Hanuman temple, an incident that has sparked local outrage.

CM Sarma reached Dhubri around 11 am on Friday to directly assess the law and order situation.

Upon his arrival at the Circuit House, he immediately held a high-level meeting with senior officials from the district administration and police.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, the Dhubri police had already ramped up security across key locations in the town to maintain public order.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting, Sarma confirmed the imposition of shoot-at-sight orders for Dhubri town, stating that authorities would take immediate action against anyone involved in unlawful activities, including incidents such as stone-pelting. The directive will come into force from tonight.

To reinforce peace and order, Sarma also instructed law enforcement agencies to arrest all known offenders in the district without delay.

He warned of what he described as “fundamentalist threats” from across the border, claiming that external forces from Bangladesh were attempting to destabilize the region.

“I will not let such elements disrupt the peace in Dhubri,” he asserted firmly.

The Chief Minister also addressed the situation on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he posted:

“What transpired in Dhubri during Bakri Eid and how are we responding to the situation.

We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of Law and Order in the district and defeat all communal forces.”

He further added, “A new beef mafia has emerged in Dhubri which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid.” He also assured of taking action against the perpetrators.

