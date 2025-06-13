Guwahati: An Air India flight traveling from Phuket, Thailand, to India’s capital, New Delhi, made an emergency landing on Friday after an onboard bomb threat was reported, an official stated.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) officials confirmed that all 156 passengers aboard flight AI 379 were safely escorted from the plane at Phuket International Airport.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following emergency protocols, airport authorities swiftly managed the situation upon the aircraft’s return.

“All 156 passengers on flight AI 379 had been escorted from the plane, in line with emergency plans,” an Airports of Thailand official stated, citing the smooth execution of safety procedures.

According to reports, the aircraft had departed from Phuket airport bound for New Delhi at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday. However, after the threat was received, it executed a wide loop around the Andaman Sea before returning to the southern Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

AOT did not immediately provide specific details regarding the nature of the bomb threat, and Air India had not yet responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.

This incident occurs just a day after another Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday shortly after takeoff, killing more than 240 people, further heightening concerns within the aviation sector.

Adding to the security landscape, Indian airlines and airports experienced a surge in false alarms last year, with nearly 1,000 hoax bomb calls and messages received in the first 10 months, almost ten times the number recorded in 2023.