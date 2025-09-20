Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates in 2025 for recruitment to the posts or career of NMHS Survey Field Data Collector for the project entitled “National Mental Health Survey in India 2” funded by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and coordinated by NIMHANS, Bangalore in the state of ASSAM under Dr. Forhad Akhtar Zaman (Main-Principal Investigator, Department of Community and Family Medicine), and Dr Ramdas Ransing (Principal Investigator, Department of Psychiatry). The NMHS-2 (Assam) is a household level survey to be conducted in Sribhumi, Darrang, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup-Metro or other districts of Assam as per the requirement of project.

Name of post : NMHS Survey Field Data Collector

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Masters in Psychology / Social work / Sociology

Desirable Experience :

1. Should have own two-wheeler and a valid two-wheeler driving license

2. Experience in working in research projects/programs

3. Demonstrated ability to liaison with different and multiple organizations at State/National Level.

4. Fluency to communicate in local language and multiple dialects.

5. Undertaken Health related field-based data collection

Salary : Consolidated Rs.45,000/- per month; excluding local travel which will be borne separately

Job Responsibilities :

1. Plan field data collection activities and coordinate with local authorities.

2. Conduct field data collection as per the approved plan.

3. Ensure regular daily data backup.

4. Prepare daily and weekly reports and maintain records in the prescribed formats.

How to apply :

Interested Candidates fulfilling the criteria may submit their application (in prescribed format) along with copies of their Curriculum Vitae, certificate of age, qualification, experience on or before 10th October 2025 by using the link: https://forms.gle/Fsu9pGowKZzYJnWY7

