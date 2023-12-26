The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other banks, including the HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in Mumbai, received bomb threat on Tuesday (December 26).

The bomb threat was delivered to these financial institutions via email.

Sender of the email claimed that bombs were planted at 11 different locations across Mumbai, police said.

The sender of the email bomb threat demanded the resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We have planted 11 bombs in different locations in Mumbai,” the email read.

It added: “RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in the history of India. The scam involves RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top banking officials and some renowned ministers of India.”

Confirming the authenticity of the mail, Mumbai police said: “A total of 11 bomb threats were made at 11 places in Mumbai.”

The email also mentioned the locations where three bombs were planted.

They are: RBI – New Central Building Fort in Mumbai; HDFC House-Churchgate in Mumbai; ICICI Bank Towers, BKC in Mumbai.

A warning was also issued that the bombs would detonate at 1:30 PM.

“We demand that both RBI Governor and Finance Minister to immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand government to give them both and all those who are involved the punishment they deserve,” the email said.