

Dibrugarh: In a tragic incident, an 18-month-old girl child died due to a lack of oxygen at a hospital in Romai Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Assam on Monday.

Allegations have been made that the Romai Tea Estate hospital has been without a doctor for the past year and emergency facilities are not available in the garden hospital.

It is reported that the Ambulance service did not have any oxygen cylinders to provide emergency oxygen to patients.

Sources say that the 18-month-old minor fell ill suddenly on Monday and they were immediately rushed to the garden hospital for treatment, however, due to the lack of a doctor, the nurse referred the minor to AMCH.

Talking to reporters, the child’s father, Amal Tanti, said, “My minor child suddenly fainted on Monday. We immediately took her to Romai Tea Estate hospital for treatment. After half an hour, a nurse came and referred the child to AMCH for treatment. We took her to the garden ambulance, but it didn’t have oxygen facilities. Due to lack of oxygen, my minor child lost her life.”

Most of the garden hospitals in Assam lack basic facilities and doctors, so in case of an emergency, treatment cannot be provided, a local said.

“The Romai Tea Estate Hospital also lacks basic facilities and has been without a GNM nurse. The garden management has failed to take any steps to upgrade the hospital, despite the BJP-led government in Assam announcing schemes and health benefits for the poor garden worker”, a resident claimed.

A member of ATTSA said, “Most of the health centres and hospitals in the gardens lack basic facilities. Due to the poor condition of the garden hospital, some emergency patients have died. The garden management should take the matter seriously and discuss with the government to solve the plight.”