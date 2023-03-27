Dibrugarh: Torrential rain and hailstorm and wind disrupted normal life and caused extensive damage at various places in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Monday.

According to sources, the big trees and electric poles were uprooted on Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) road as a hailstorm lashed Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh district administration officials rushed to the affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Power supplies were disrupted at many places in Dibrugarh after big trees were uprooted and fallen on the electric lines.

In many areas, the electric poles were also damaged.

Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said, “Many electric poles and trees were uprooted due to the heavy storm on AMCH road. Our team has rushed to the place to take stock of the damage.”

Sources said that many small shops in front of AMCH road were also damaged due to the storm.

Moran MLA Chakradhar Gogoi’s wife had a close shave when a tree uprooted and fell near her car.

She was on her way to AMCH in her car. According to reports, many vehicles were damaged after trees were uprooted and fall on the vehicle.