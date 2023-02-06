Assam Career Assam Medical College Hospital Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).

Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Pradhan Mantri Aroygya Mitras (PMAM) on purely temporary basis for Atal Amrit Abhiyan (AAA) and Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) schemes

Name of post : Pradhan Mantri Aroygya Mitras (PMAM) for Atal Amrit Abhiyan (AAA) & Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : HS passed with one year diploma in computer and minimum two years of experience

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Age Limit (years) : 20-37

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th February 2023 from 10:30 AM to 2 PM in the Conference Hall of AMCH, Dibrugarh (1st floor of Administrative Building)

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with his /her original certificates (i.e H.S Passed Certificate or above, Age Proof Certificate, 1 (one) diploma in Computer, Voter Card, Caste Certificate etc) along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

