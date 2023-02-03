Assam Career Apply for Scientific Assistant vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.
Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Assistant on contract basis.
Name of post : Scientific Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs.21000 – 28000/- per month
Qualification : M.Tech / B.Tech Biotechnology, M.Sc. Biotechnology / M.Sc Life Sciences (Botany / Zoology/ Biochemistry/Applied Biology/ Microbiology). Preferably with working experience in Flow Cytometry.
Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty in Tezpur University
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 08-02-2023 (Wednesday) at 10:00 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16
How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photo-copy of PAN CARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Disha Patani’s strategies for maintaining a stunning fit body shape