Assam Career Apply for Scientific Assistant vacancy in BBCI Guwahati

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Assistant on contract basis.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.21000 – 28000/- per month

Qualification : M.Tech / B.Tech Biotechnology, M.Sc. Biotechnology / M.Sc Life Sciences (Botany / Zoology/ Biochemistry/Applied Biology/ Microbiology). Preferably with working experience in Flow Cytometry.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 08-02-2023 (Wednesday) at 10:00 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16

How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio-Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photo-copy of PAN CARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

