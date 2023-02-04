Assam Career Apply for 12 vacancies in Sainik School Goalpara

Applications are invited for 12 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Sainik School Goalpara.

Sainik School Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Clerks, Paramedics on contractual/ Ad-hoc basis

Name of post : TGT (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) B Sc Computer Sc/ BCA/ Bachelor of Information Technology.

OR

Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and 03 Years Diploma in Computer Engineering/ IT from an institute recognized by AICTE/ University.

OR

Graduate Degree in any subject with Mathematics as a subject and at least one year Diploma in Computer Applications form an lnstitution recognized by AICTE/ University.

OR

‘A’ level from DOEACC

AND

(b) Proficiency in English speaking

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 21 and above 35 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : School Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or Post Graduate in Psychology with diploma in counseling.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : Nursing Sister (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Nursing Diploma / Degree

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : Band Master

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi.

OR

Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : LDC

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) Matriculation

(b) Typing Test : English – 40 w.p.m, Hindi – 30 w.p.m, Assamese – 30 w.p.m

(c) Knowledge of short hand and ability to correspond in English will be considered an additional

qualification.

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : Ward Boy

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) 10+2

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English.

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) 10+2

(b) Ability to communicate in Hindi and English.

Salary : Rs. 14000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : PEM/PTI Cum Matron (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Recognized Diploma in Physical Education.

(b) Ability to speak and understand Assamese, Hindi & English.

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

Name of post : Horse Riding Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Intermediate or equivalent from recognised Board.

(b) Knowledge of Horse Riding/ Risaldar Course qualified.

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age : Should not be below 18 and above 50 yrs as on 31 Jan 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send hard copy of the prescribed application forms along with self-attested copies of all documents to Sainik School Goalpara. Candidates should pay an application fee of Rs. 1000/- (non refundable) for the post of TGT (Computer Sc), School Counselor, Band Master, Horse Riding Instructor & LDC and Rs. 500/- for Ward Boys, Lab Assistant, Nursing Sister (Female) & PEM/PTI Cum Matron in the form of Demand Draft (non refundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara” payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148). The application should reach Sainik School Goalpara, P.O. – Rajapara, Goalpara District, Assam, Pin Code- 783133 on or before February 28, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

