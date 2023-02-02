Assam Career Apply for Consultant vacancy in RRC-NE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various consultancy positions in Regional Resource Centre for North-Eastern States (RRC-NE) at Guwahati, Assam

Regional Resource Centre for North-Eastern States (RRC-NE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultants.

Name of post : Consultant- Quality & Patient Safety

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. MBBS/BDS/Bachelors in any stream of AYUSH/Bachelor’s in pharmacy/ B. Sc. Nursing degree from a recognised institute with post graduate degree/diploma (2-3 years regular full-time course) in Community Medicine, Public Health, Community Nursing, Hospital Management/ Administration from a recognised institute.

b. At least 2 (Two) years’ experience after post-graduation of working in Quality Assurance/Health System/Public Health

Salary : Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/-

Age Limit: Not above 45 years (as on last date of receiving of applications)

Also Read : Assam Career : IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Consultant-Knowledge Management Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. MBBS/BDS with Post Graduate Degree (fulltime course) in MD (Community Medicine), Masters in Public Health.

b. Have at least 2 (two) years of Post qualification experience : Experience of working in the public health system and research would be highly desirable

Salary : Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/-

Age Limit: Not above 45 years (as on last date of receiving of applications)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the online application correctly which is available on the NHSRC website (http://nhsrcindia.org) up to 21st February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 hairstyles of Deepika Padukone that is perfect for parties