Assam Career Apply for Consultant vacancy in RRC-NE Guwahati

Applications are invited for various consultancy positions in Regional Resource Centre for North-Eastern States (RRC-NE) at Guwahati, Assam
Regional Resource Centre for North-Eastern States (RRC-NE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultants.
Name of post : Consultant- Quality & Patient Safety
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a. MBBS/BDS/Bachelors in any stream of AYUSH/Bachelor’s in pharmacy/ B. Sc. Nursing degree from a recognised institute with post graduate degree/diploma (2-3 years regular full-time course) in Community Medicine, Public Health, Community Nursing, Hospital Management/ Administration from a recognised institute.
b. At least 2 (Two) years’ experience after post-graduation of working in Quality Assurance/Health System/Public Health
Salary : Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/-
Age Limit: Not above 45 years (as on last date of receiving of applications)
Name of post : Consultant-Knowledge Management Division
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
a. MBBS/BDS with Post Graduate Degree (fulltime course) in MD (Community Medicine), Masters in Public Health.
b. Have at least 2 (two) years of Post qualification experience : Experience of working in the public health system and research would be highly desirable
Salary : Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/-
Age Limit: Not above 45 years (as on last date of receiving of applications)
How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the online application correctly which is available on the NHSRC website (http://nhsrcindia.org) up to 21st February 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
