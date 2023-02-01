Assam Career IIE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Executive Grade II and Project Lead under SFURTI project on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Executive Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBA Management / MSc in Science / MCom / MSW in reputed institute / BE or BTech from reputed institute in relevant field

Experience : At least 3 years proven track record of working on similar assignments for Grade-II

Salary : Rs. 20000-30000/- (Based on suitability and as decided by the Committee)

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate degree and 5+ years work experience in Social / Community Development Sector; Graduate degree and 7+ years of work experience in Social / Community Development Sector

Salary : Rs. 39000-43000/- (Based on suitability and as decided by the Committee)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to recruitmentcell.iie@gmail.com with a copy to iiesfurti@gmail.com by February 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

