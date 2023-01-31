Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Pay Level (7th CPC) : 13A2

Name of post : Assistant Professor (AGP – 6000)- on Contract

No. of posts : 4

Pay Level (7th CPC) : 10

Also Read : RCFL Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Officer & Engineer vacancies

Eligibility Criteria : Detailed Educational Qualifications, Experience and other criteria for selection shall be as per the Schedule “E” of the Statutes of NITs (Ref. Gazette of India No. 651 dated 24.07.2017), the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019 and clarifications received from the MHRD vide F. No. 33-9/2011-TS.III dated 16th April, 2019, F.No. 20-2/2022-TS.III dated 27.04.2022 in the Recruitment Rules for Faculty of NITs.

How to apply : Candidates can send their Application Form in prescribed format, along with all Supporting Documents, Annexure, duly self-attested in soft copy to the Registrar, NIT Mizoram

(recruitmentfaculty@nitmz.ac.in) on or before 25th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 10 casual and stylish looks of KL Rahul’s wife Athiya Shetty