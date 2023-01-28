RCFL Recruitment 2023 Apply for Officer & Engineer vacancies

Applications are invited for seven vacant technical positions in Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL).

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCFL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officer (CCLAB) and Engineer (Environmental).

Name of post : Officer (CCLAB)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification: Regular and Full Time Graduation in any discipline.

AND

Regular and Full Time Master’s Degree in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic / Physical / Analytical) from UGC/AICTE approved University / Institution.

AND

Ph.D. in Chemistry (Organic / Inorganic / Physical / Analytical) from UGC/AICTE approved University / Institution.

Experience : Minimum 2 years’ post qualification executive cadre experience in relevant lab (Fertilizer and Chemical Testing Lab).

Name of post :Engineer (Environmental)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification:

a) Regular full time B.E /B.Tech./ B.Sc Engg. (Environmental Engg.) from university recognized by UGC / Government institution / AICTE approved.

OR

b) Regular full time B.E /B.Tech./ B.Sc Engg. preferably in chemical discipline.

OR

c) Regular Full time Graduation with regular full time M.E / M.Tech (Environmental) from

University recognized by UGC / Government institution / AICTE approved.

Experience : 2 years’ experience in the field of Environmental Management after acquiring above

qualification.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rcfltd.com/ from January 30, 2023 to February 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

